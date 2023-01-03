SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | NAHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season

Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.

New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
New Mexico Ice Wolves left winger Grant Ellings (10) carried the puck between New Jersey Titans defenders Colin Grable (3) and Eric Charpentier (20) in the first period of their Robertson Cup semifinal game on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Fogarty Arena in Blaine, Minn.
Jeff Lawler / Courtesy NAHL
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 03, 2023 10:48 AM
Share

The window for players to sign tender agreements for the 2023-24 NAHL season started on Nov. 1.

What is a tender?

A tender is a type of contract that players can sign that gives a team their exclusive rights. Once a player signs a tender with a team, their rights are held exclusively by that team and they are no longer eligible for the NAHL draft. Teams tender players they feel strongly about and want to to add to their roster immediately the next season, instead of just hoping the draft odds work out in their favor.

Teams do not have to announce the players that they tender, but below is a list of players that have been publicly announced so far. This list will be updated throughout the year to reflect all of the tenders signed for each NAHL team.

If you know of any tenders that have been signed that are not on this list, please send the players name and team they signed a tender with to sydney@therinklive.com.

The list below is in alphabetical team order and includes date of birth, height, weight, hometown, and current team information. The second graphic is a comprehensive list view of all players tendered in the NAHL that can be sorted by home state, position, alphabetical name, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEY
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
A goalie with a white helmet and a black and green jersey looks out onto the ice.
NAHL
Former Chaska goaltender stands tall in the NAHL, commits to Colgate University
Carter Wishart competed in three seasons with Chaska before playing his senior year in the NAHL. After posting strong numbers early on, Wishart announced his commitment to play Division I hockey.
December 19, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Morrissey.Commits.png
NAHL
Austin Bruins' Gavin Morrissey finds his next home, commits to Minnesota State
Gavin Morrissey has flourished in his second season with the Austin Bruins, having recorded 17 points through the first 22 games of this year.
December 10, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Jr. Americans logo.jpg
NAHL
NAHL adds New York franchise for 2023-24 season
Rochester be the eighth member of the NAHL's East Division and the 30th team in the league.
December 08, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer