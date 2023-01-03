NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season

The window for players to sign tender agreements for the 2023-24 NAHL season started on Nov. 1.

What is a tender?

A tender is a type of contract that players can sign that gives a team their exclusive rights. Once a player signs a tender with a team, their rights are held exclusively by that team and they are no longer eligible for the NAHL draft. Teams tender players they feel strongly about and want to to add to their roster immediately the next season, instead of just hoping the draft odds work out in their favor.

Teams do not have to announce the players that they tender, but below is a list of players that have been publicly announced so far. This list will be updated throughout the year to reflect all of the tenders signed for each NAHL team.

The list below is in alphabetical team order and includes date of birth, height, weight, hometown, and current team information. The second graphic is a comprehensive list view of all players tendered in the NAHL that can be sorted by home state, position, alphabetical name, etc.