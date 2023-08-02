NAHL teams up with scouting site for its alternative leagues

The NAHL and Neutral Zone on Wednesday, Aug. 2 announced a partnership where the scouting site will scout and evaluate players in the T1ER and NA3HL this season.

Neutral Zone will scout T1ER and NA3HL players to capture data and provide reports in the RinkNet System for all NAHL coaches to review, a news release on the league's website said. RinkNet is a hockey player management and scouting technology system that provides teams, leagues and related organizations, including those in NHL and NCAA, with access to daily updated rosters, schedules and player information for virtually all leagues worldwide.

Neutral Zone ranks and profiles more than 23,000 NCAA and Canadian Hockey League prospects from across North America. Its scouts come from diverse, high-level hockey backgrounds.

MORE NAHL COVERAGE:





"Neutral Zone has built a solid reputation and is a true example of trying to evaluate and provide accurate content for all the players that they scout,” said NAHL commissioner Mark Frankenfeld. “With increased number of players advancing through the T1ER and the NA3HL to the NAHL and NCAA hockey, we are excited to partner with them in the scouting process through the latest technologies to help players ultimately advance along their path to play college hockey someday."

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaches and scouts can keep up on the latest reports and get a perspective on how those players stack up against players from other regions.

"This is a natural partnership as we have been scouting the NAHL since our inception and understand the critical role it plays in the United States junior system and the NCAA development path,” said Brian Murphy, Neutral Zone's U.S. director of scouting. “We are excited to expand our coverage to the T1ER and NA3HL this upcoming season and get a handle on the player pool and identify and evaluate the top prospects for NAHL, NHL, NCAA, and CHL member clubs."