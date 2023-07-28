NAHL releases schedule and information for the 2023 Showcase

BLAINE, Minn. — The NAHL will return to the Twin Cities once again this fall as the league on Friday announced details for the 2023 NAHL Showcase.

The Showcase, which will be the 20th in NAHL history, will be held Sept. 13-16 at the Super Rink in Blaine. All 32 NAHL teams will play between three and four regular-season games at the event as they kick off the 2023-24 season and begin their pursuit of the Robertson Cup.

“We continue to raise the bar and the 2023 NAHL Showcase will be our biggest and best one yet,” NAHL commissioner and president Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. “It is a thrilling four days of competition and no other event in the hockey world brings people together like the Showcase.

“The opportunity it represents for our teams and players is one that is unique to the NAHL, and we always look forward to seeing a new crop of players and talent showcase their skills. It truly is the Greatest Show on Ice.”

Breaking News: Schedule released for the 20th annual #NAHLShowcase; The Greatest Show on Ice takes place from September 13-16 @SuperRink in Blaine, MN, as all 32 teams take to the ice. https://t.co/O0zpLhkySD pic.twitter.com/A6uhOjFyYz — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) July 28, 2023

The NAHL showcase annually attracts over 9,000 people, including more than 300 pro, college and junior hockey scouts. The showcase is one of the biggest scouting events of the year at the NAHL level as it offers a glimpse of all of the league’s talent under one roof.

In addition to all 32 NAHL teams playing in the event, the NTDP will also be playing two exhibition games against the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, Sept. 15 and the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 16.

All 64 NAHL Showcase games will also be broadcast live and in HD on NAHLTV.

As for the Super Rink, the arena is the largest of its kind in the world. The state-of-the-art facility — which was a $21 million project totaling over 300,000 square feet — features eight sheets of ice under one roof.

The full schedule for this year's event can be found here.