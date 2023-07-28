Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

NAHL releases schedule and information for the 2023 Showcase

All 32 NAHL teams will hit the ice in Blaine this September for the league's 20th annual NAHL Showcase

20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_022.jpg
The Oklahoma Warriors celebrate Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after winning the NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship over the Austin Bruins at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. The Warriors will look to defend their title this season, starting at the NAHL Showcase in September.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:20 PM

BLAINE, Minn. — The NAHL will return to the Twin Cities once again this fall as the league on Friday announced details for the 2023 NAHL Showcase.

The Showcase, which will be the 20th in NAHL history, will be held Sept. 13-16 at the Super Rink in Blaine. All 32 NAHL teams will play between three and four regular-season games at the event as they kick off the 2023-24 season and begin their pursuit of the Robertson Cup.

“We continue to raise the bar and the 2023 NAHL Showcase will be our biggest and best one yet,” NAHL commissioner and president Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. “It is a thrilling four days of competition and no other event in the hockey world brings people together like the Showcase.

“The opportunity it represents for our teams and players is one that is unique to the NAHL, and we always look forward to seeing a new crop of players and talent showcase their skills. It truly is the Greatest Show on Ice.”

The NAHL showcase annually attracts over 9,000 people, including more than 300 pro, college and junior hockey scouts. The showcase is one of the biggest scouting events of the year at the NAHL level as it offers a glimpse of all of the league’s talent under one roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to all 32 NAHL teams playing in the event, the NTDP will also be playing two exhibition games against the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, Sept. 15 and the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 16.

All 64 NAHL Showcase games will also be broadcast live and in HD on NAHLTV.

MORE NAHL COVERAGE:
Chris-Ratzloff-Rochester-Grizzlies-080819.S.RPB_.RATZLOFF
NAHL
New Chippewa Steel coach Chris Ratzloff finds plenty to like about new team, town
Ratzloff got his first chance to work on the ice with his potential players in the upcoming season this past weekend when the Steel hosted main camp in Andover, Minn.
1d ago
 · 
By  Brandon Berg / The Chippewa Herald, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
A hockey player stands in place while competing in a game. His stick is up. He is wearing a black, white, and grey jersey outfit.
NAHL
West Fargo's Kade Peterson is headed to Long Island after leading his NAHL team in points
The 20-year-old competed in one season for Sheyenne High School before skating at Northstar Christian Academy. He led the St. Cloud Norsemen in both goals and points this past year.
Jul 18
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_028.jpg
NAHL
NAHL announces new standalone streaming service
The NA3HL and NAPHL will also be included in the new package. The league formerly partnered with HockeyTV.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A hockey player wearing a black and red outfit shoots the puck while a player of the opposing team watches from behind.
NAHL
Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC
The recent Union commit was a top skater for the Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC the Titans of the NAHL. He's hoping to compete with Cedar Rapids of the USHL this season.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player shoots the puck while players from the opposing team look onward from the bench.
NAHL
St. Cloud Norsemen tender Sammy Crane commits to Air Force ahead of first NAHL season
Crane skated at Shattuck-St. Mary's for four years and won a national championship with the Sabres in 2023. He'll skate with the Norsemen for a year or two before heading to Air Force.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player poses for a phot while doing a celebration on one knee.
NAHL
Giving up baseball for hockey has proven to be a great choice for Peyton Platter
The Wisconsin native was the Chippewa Steel's Rookie of the Year in 2022-23. He's committed to play Division I for Alaska Fairbanks.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
092920.S.RPB.grizzlies-5997.jpg
NAHL
Chris Ratzloff named head coach of Chippewa Steel
Chris Ratzloff is moving up after four seasons as Rochester Grizzlies head coach. He'll take over for former Grizzlies coach Casey Mignone as head coach of the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Wilderness name Colten St. Clair bench boss, commitments pour in and NAHL Draft intrigue
As NAHL teams prepare for their draft this week, Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan also prepares for the NHL Draft later this month in Nashville
Jun 13
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

As for the Super Rink, the arena is the largest of its kind in the world. The state-of-the-art facility — which was a $21 million project totaling over 300,000 square feet — features eight sheets of ice under one roof.

The full schedule for this year's event can be found here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
A hockey player waits for the puck next to the left circle. His stick is out and he looks to be calling for the puck. His teammates look on from the bench behind him.
Atlantic Hockey
Kolby Amici part of a new era of Bentley hockey recruits
4d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
CCHA
Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana
Jun 28
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT