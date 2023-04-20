Sponsored By
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run

Teams begin their push for the Robertson Cup as NAHL Playoffs open Friday night

New Jersey Titans players, coaches and staff gathered around the Robertson Cup on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after they became the first East Coast team to win the NAHL title, beating the Anchorage Wolverines 3-0 in the finale. New Jersey will begin its defense quest this weekend against Maine.
Contributed / Jeff Lawler, Courtesy NAHL
Today at 10:33 AM

The second season is here as the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs will begin on Friday. This weekend features the start of eight different best-of-five series, two in each of the four divisions.

To view the full NAHL Playoff schedule, click here.

Here’s a look at the NAHL playoff picture.

Central Division

No. 1 Austin (34-16-3-7) vs. No. 4 Minot (31-27-1-1)

The Bruins won the Central Division in convincing fashion, topping second-place Aberdeen by 12 points. However, the final five teams were separated by just four points.

Minot and Bismarck tied with 64 points but the Minotauros earned the final playoff spot with 31 regulation wins. Minot fell to Austin last time out, 2-0. However, the Minotauros have won seven of their last 10, including three wins over Austin.

It won’t be an easy task but the Minotauros carry some momentum into the postseason, including an impressive 7-3 win over the Bruins in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Austin leads the division in nearly every statistical category and despite a 3-4-0-3 finish to the regular season, the Bruins’ lineup is one of the most potent and balanced in the NAHL.

No. 2 Aberdeen (30-24-3-3) vs. No. 3 St. Cloud (28-23-4-5)

Aberdeen won four straight over St. Cloud to close out the regular season and the Wings will look to keep that win streak going in the playoffs. Aberdeen finished one point ahead of St. Cloud, gaining home ice for the series.

The Wings exploded for 16 goals in the final two wins last weekend, four of which came off the stick of forward Owen DuBois. Aberdeen also swept the season series, 8-0.

Although the Norsemen finished the season on a sour note, St. Cloud still earned points in six (4-4-1-1) of its final 10.

Kade Peterson (25-25-50) and Blake Perbix (19-30-49) lead the charge for the Norsemen while Ethan Dahlmeir will look to snap his three-game skid between the pipes.

East Division

No. 1 Maryland (40-15-4-1) vs. No. 4 Northeast (30-25-4-1)

Maryland’s 40 wins rank second in the league and although Oklahoma stole most of the headlines, the Black Bears have put together an impressive regular season. Maryland comes into the playoffs playing well too, with points in five straight (4-0-0-1) and nine (8-1-0-1) of its last 10.

Maryland ranks second in the league with 215 goals and the Black Bears have also been one of the league’s best teams on home ice with a 22-7-0-1 record. Christian Catalano leads the Maryland charge with 30 goals and 57 points.

As for the Generals, Northeast squeaked into the final playoff spot with 65 points, just ahead of Johnstown. Northeast lost six of its final 10, including the final two games against Danbury, who had the league’s worst record at 6-47-5-2.

Now the Generals will try to pull off an upset of their own against Maryland.

No. 2 New Jersey (38-18-2-2) vs. No. 3 Maine (33-24-2-1)

The defending Robertson Cup champs will look to start their defense quest against Maine. New Jersey closed out the season strong with a 7-2-1-0 showing, which includes three wins over Maine.

Michael Young netted the game-winner in one of those three and has been among the league’s most dynamic scorers this season. Young finished the regular season with goals in four straight and five of his final six. He’s eighth in the league with 29 goals and tied for ninth with 60 points.

Michael Young.jpg
New Jersey forward Michael Young finished the regular season eighth in the league in goals (29) and tied for ninth with 60 points.
Contributed / Patrick Olivero, New Jersey Titans

Maine’s Henrik Hallberg isn’t far behind in the point department with 54 and is coming off quite the weekend with two goals and three assists. Brendan Gibbons leads Maine with 58 points (17-41-58) and has four points over his last three games.

Maine backed its way into the playoffs with a 3-7-0-0 finish but thanks to a stellar month of March, the Nordiques finished third in the East Division.

Midwest Division

No. 1 Wisconsin (39-18-1-2) vs. No. 4 Chippewa (31-25-1-3)

The Windigo clinched the Midwest Division with 81 points thanks to a road sweep at Springfield. Wisconsin closed out the regular season with an 8-2-0-0 run and exploded for 48 goals over those final 10 games.

Wisconsin’s 210 goals rank fourth in the NAHL and the Windigo will look to keep that offense rolling in the postseason.

However, they’ll have to do it against the league’s top goalie prospect in UMD commit Adam Gajan. The NAHL’s March Goaltender of the Month is 19-12-0-1 with a .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.

Chippewa was one of the league’s hottest teams throughout March but the Steel finished the season on a 4-4-0-2 run and dropped their final two games against Minnesota.

No. 2 Minnesota (35-18-3-4) vs. No. 3 Kenai River (32-24-3-1)

The Wilderness gave Wisconsin a run for the Midwest Division title but ultimately fell just short. However, Minnesota has been one of the league’s most consistent teams and will host Kenai River this weekend.

The Wilderness have won three straight and seven of their last 10. Minnesota shut out Janesville in two of those games and the Wilderness scored six times in their regular-season finale. Forward Kevin Marx Noren netted four goals over his final three games and finished the regular season tied for the NAHL goal lead with 34.

Kenai River split its final four games of the season against Anchorage but thanks to a late-season surge, Kenai River is playoff-bound. The Brown Bears earned points in eight (7-2-1-0) of their final 10 games and secured the third seed in the Midwest Division with 68 points.

Kenai River has a minus-15 goal differential this season but they’ve been able to overcome it. The Brown Bears are one of just five playoff teams with a negative goal differential. However, Northeast and Aberdeen’s are only minus-1.

South Division

No. 1 Oklahoma (44-14-1-1) vs. No. 4 Amarillo (34-23-2-1)

The Warriors were crowned NAHL regular-season champs on April 1 and Oklahoma’s season has featured a laundry list of accolades and memorable moments.

From a 15-game win streak in January to a staggering plus-114 goal differential, or a league-best 24-5-1 record on home ice, the Warriors have been the league’s gold standard for much of this season.

However, Oklahoma will face the league’s hottest team in Amarillo. The Wranglers have won nine straight and are coming off a pair of wins in Odessa, which helped Amarillo secure the final playoff spot in the South Division. The Wranglers have shut out four of their past five opponents and have scored 47 goals over their last 10.

Amarillo won the last matchup between the two (a 6-2 win on March 18) but Oklahoma won six of the eight regular-season contests.

No. 2 Lone Star (37-15-3-5) vs. No. 3 Shreveport (37-16-2-5)

Although Amarillo has been the league’s hottest team over the past three weeks, the Brahmas and Mudbugs aren’t far behind. Lone Star finished the regular season with a pair of wins over Corpus Christi and is 6-3-1 over its last 10. At the same time, Shreveport has won eight of its last 10.

The Mudbugs defeated Oklahoma twice in that stretch and have continued their stellar defensive play, which will likely be one of the keys to this series.

Shreveport's Simon Bucheler and Lone Stars’ tandem of William Gramme and Arthur Smith have been three of the league’s top goaltenders all season.

Lone Star and Shreveport last played at the end of February and split a pair of low-scoring contests – 2-1 and 1-0. The Mudbugs lead the season series, 4-2, but Lone Star has the league’s second-best home record at 21-5-1-3

