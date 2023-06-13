Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

NAHL Notebook: Wilderness name Colten St. Clair bench boss, commitments pour in and NAHL Draft intrigue

As NAHL teams prepare for their draft this week, Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan also prepares for the NHL Draft later this month in Nashville

Adam Gajan.jpg
Chippewa's Adam Gajan was the sixth-highest-rated North American goalie prospect in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. The UMD commit could be one of the first goalies off the board later this month at the NHL Draft
Contributed / Kyle Cannillo, Chippewa Steel
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:00 PM

It’s been three weeks since the Oklahoma Warriors capped off their dominant 2022-23 season and completed their ultimate goal, hoisting the Robertson Cup after a 4-3 win over the Austin Bruins.

However, a lot has happened in the time since. The Rink Live prospect writer Jordan McAlpine catches up on some of the top stories around the NAHL and what’s on the horizon.

Skinner out, St. Clair in for Wilderness

Brett Skinner led the Minnesota Wilderness to a 35-18-3-4 regular-season record and a Robertson Cup Championship appearance in his first season with the Minnesota Wilderness. However, it ended up being his only season with the Wilderness as Skinner was named head coach of the USHL's Fargo Force on May 31.

As for the Wilderness, they didn’t have to wait long to find their replacement as Colten St. Clair was hired just eight days later. The former North Dakota assistant captain and national champion has spent the past two seasons in Sioux City and helped the Musketeers win the Clark Cup just one year ago.

The 30-year-old has been linked to multiple jobs over the last couple years — including the Fargo job — and is a widely respected up-and-coming coach in the sport.

He served as Sioux City’s associate head coach and assistant GM this past season and will take over in Cloquet for his first coaching gig.

“Colten is an outstanding young coach,” Minnesota GM David Boitz said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to bring him in to be our next head coach. Based on his passion for the game, commitment and organization, we felt that Colten was by far our first choice among a very talented group of applicants.”

NAHL Draft right around the corner

While much of the focus this month around junior hockey is on the NHL Draft — which will take place June 28-29 in Nashville — the NAHL Draft is right around the corner as well.

The NAHL Draft starts at 1 p.m. CDT on June 14 and will be conducted online on the NAHL website. Similar to the USHL Draft, the number of picks will vary by team and will go until every team’s protected list reaches 30 players.

Any amateur player who is less than 21 years old (as of Dec. 31, 2023) and not listed on an NAHL roster is eligible.

The three newest expansion teams — Colorado, Rochester and New Hampshire — will have the first three picks respectively, followed by how teams finished in the regular-season standings from worst to first.

To view the complete draft order and for any other NAHL Draft information, click here.

Gajan gains attention ahead of draft

Adam Gajan wasn’t a secret to NAHL teams or their fans throughout the season. Although his numbers weren’t dominant, the UMD commit impressed throughout his first North American season.

Although his name came up some early in the year, the Slovakian netminder really made a name for himself at World Juniors and started to receive even more attention as the season went along. That’s only increased in recent weeks and Gajan has gained some serious steam heading into the NHL Draft.

Although he was eligible last summer, Gajan frankly wasn't on anybody's radar. Now he’s considered the sixth-highest-rated North American prospect between the pipes ( Central Scouting’s final draft rankings ) and could very well be one of the first goalies off the board later this month in Nashville.

He participated at the NHL Draft Combine last week in Buffalo and a few mock drafts have Gajan going late in the second round or early in the third. He’s likely ticketed somewhere in the third or fourth.

Gajan, 19, will play for Green Bay in the USHL next season.

Commitments galore

Several NAHL players have announced their commitments in recent weeks as well. Wisconsin defenseman Axel Begley (Minnesota), William Lawson-Body (Alaska), Kevin Marx Noren (Northern Michigan) and Jacob Toll (UMD) were a few of the bigger names to commit.

Those four commitments and several others were discussed on the last two episodes of The Rink Live Prospects Show.

Make sure to stay up to date on the NAHL tender list too, especially as the 2023-24 season draws closer.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
