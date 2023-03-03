NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four

It’s another busy weekend in the NAHL, starting with 14 games on Friday. Before the puck drops, Jordan McAlpine takes a look around the league and some of the top stories heading into this weekend.

NAHL announces February Stars of the Month

The NAHL announced its February Stars of the Month on Thursday. Austin forward Gavin Morrissey, Oklahoma defenseman Garrett Horsager and Wisconsin goaltender Maxwell Beckford took home the respective honors.

Morrissey recorded 13 points (5-8-13) during the month and leads Austin with 48 points in 47 games. Horsager had 11 points in the month and was also a plus-7. The Rosemount, Minn. native also had two multi-point games and netted a game-winner on Feb. 10.

Rounding out the group is Beckford, who won all four of his starts in February. The Ontario product is now 14-11-1 on the season with a 2.73 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He stopped 137 of the 144 shots fired his way in the month, good for a .951 save percentage.

Michael Young commits to Princeton

New Jersey forward Michael Young has enjoyed a strong second NAHL season. Through 39 games, Young has a career-high 50 points and his 23 goals are one short of tying last season’s total.

Young’s 50 points currently rank eighth in the league while his 23 goals are 10th. The New York native was rewarded for his strong season earlier this week as Young announced his commitment to Princeton.

New Jersey forward Michael Young leads the Titans with 23 goals and 50 points this season. Young announced his commitment to Princeton earlier this week. Contributed / Patrick Olivero, New Jersey Titans

“I am proud and honored to continue my athletic and academic career at Princeton University,” Young said in a statement. “I would like to thank all of my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. More specifically I would like to thank Craig Doremus, Bobby DiRico, and Kyle Shapiro for giving me the opportunity to be a New Jersey Titan. I am looking forward to making another run at the Robertson Cup.”

“We couldn’t be more happy or proud of Michael and his family on this achievement,” added New Jersey head coach and general manager Craig Doremus. “We look forward to him being a huge part of our pursuit of another Robertson Cup title.”

Nordiques win OT thriller

In a wild game Thursday night, the Maine Nordiques defeated Johnstown 7-6 in overtime. Maine’s Hunter Fetterolf gave the Nordiques a 1-0 lead 29 seconds in and the teams went back-and-forth offensively throughout the night.

Coupe, there it is!



Aidan Coupe wins it for the Nordiques in overtime! pic.twitter.com/oGvEw8IDxI — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) March 3, 2023

Aidan Coupe netted his 11th goal of the season in overtime to give the home side two points. Maine now sits alone in third place in the East Division heading into this weekend with 55 points. The Nordiques are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10.

Windigo push point streak to eight

The Windigo swept Chippewa last weekend with a 4-2 win on Friday and a 2-1 win on Saturday. Six different Windigo skaters found the back of the net over the two games while Beckford and Gavin Moffatt both earned a win between the pipes.

While Beckford took home the Goalie of the Month honors, Moffatt has also won nine of his last 11 starts, including his last two. The 18-year-old leads the league with a .943 save percentage.

