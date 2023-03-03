Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four

New Jersey forward Michael Young commits to Princeton and Nordiques earn OT win over Tomahawks

NAHL TP Garrett Horsager.JPG
Oklahoma defenseman Garrett Horsager pictured during the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Horsager had 11 points in the month of February and was also a plus-7. The Rosemount, Minn. native was named the February Defenseman of the Month.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 03, 2023 11:33 AM

It’s another busy weekend in the NAHL, starting with 14 games on Friday. Before the puck drops, Jordan McAlpine takes a look around the league and some of the top stories heading into this weekend.

NAHL announces February Stars of the Month

The NAHL announced its February Stars of the Month on Thursday. Austin forward Gavin Morrissey, Oklahoma defenseman Garrett Horsager and Wisconsin goaltender Maxwell Beckford took home the respective honors.

Morrissey recorded 13 points (5-8-13) during the month and leads Austin with 48 points in 47 games. Horsager had 11 points in the month and was also a plus-7. The Rosemount, Minn. native also had two multi-point games and netted a game-winner on Feb. 10.

Rounding out the group is Beckford, who won all four of his starts in February. The Ontario product is now 14-11-1 on the season with a 2.73 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He stopped 137 of the 144 shots fired his way in the month, good for a .951 save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Young commits to Princeton

New Jersey forward Michael Young has enjoyed a strong second NAHL season. Through 39 games, Young has a career-high 50 points and his 23 goals are one short of tying last season’s total.

Young’s 50 points currently rank eighth in the league while his 23 goals are 10th. The New York native was rewarded for his strong season earlier this week as Young announced his commitment to Princeton.

Michael Young.jpg
New Jersey forward Michael Young leads the Titans with 23 goals and 50 points this season. Young announced his commitment to Princeton earlier this week.
Contributed / Patrick Olivero, New Jersey Titans

“I am proud and honored to continue my athletic and academic career at Princeton University,” Young said in a statement. “I would like to thank all of my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. More specifically I would like to thank Craig Doremus, Bobby DiRico, and Kyle Shapiro for giving me the opportunity to be a New Jersey Titan. I am looking forward to making another run at the Robertson Cup.”

“We couldn’t be more happy or proud of Michael and his family on this achievement,” added New Jersey head coach and general manager Craig Doremus. “We look forward to him being a huge part of our pursuit of another Robertson Cup title.”

Nordiques win OT thriller

In a wild game Thursday night, the Maine Nordiques defeated Johnstown 7-6 in overtime. Maine’s Hunter Fetterolf gave the Nordiques a 1-0 lead 29 seconds in and the teams went back-and-forth offensively throughout the night.

Aidan Coupe netted his 11th goal of the season in overtime to give the home side two points. Maine now sits alone in third place in the East Division heading into this weekend with 55 points. The Nordiques are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10.

Windigo push point streak to eight

The Windigo swept Chippewa last weekend with a 4-2 win on Friday and a 2-1 win on Saturday. Six different Windigo skaters found the back of the net over the two games while Beckford and Gavin Moffatt both earned a win between the pipes.

While Beckford took home the Goalie of the Month honors, Moffatt has also won nine of his last 11 starts, including his last two. The 18-year-old leads the league with a .943 save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Chips

  • Along with Young, three other NAHL players recently announced their college commitments. Merril Steenari, Janesville (Colorado College), Paul Huglen, Wisconsin (Concordia College) and Jeff Hutchinson, New Mexico (Augustana).
  • Odessa (4-0-0-1) and Kenai River (4-0-1-0) both bring five-game point streaks into this weekend.
  • Thanks to Thursday’s win, Maine is now just six points behind New Jersey in the East Division. The Nordiques have won four straight.
  • New Mexico’s William Howard became the first NAHL skater to pass the 30-goal mark last weekend. Howard leads the league with 31.
  • Northeast forward Paul Minnehan is averaging a league-best 1.47 points per game. Minnehan has at least a point in nine of his last 10.
  • Perhaps it’s the Alaska connection, but Fairbanks (29.6%) and Anchorage (29.5%) own the NAHL’s top two power-play units.
  • Shreveport is averaging a league-best 2,631 fans per game. The Mudbugs have made their fans happy as of late too as Shreveport has points in nine (7-1-0-2) of its last 10 and seven (5-3-0-2) of its last 10 at home.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
March 02, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
Johnstown and St. Cloud have earned points in nine of their last 10 games while Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan has won six of his last eight starts
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Young.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for Feb. 22
Oklahoma continues dominant season, Johnstown Tomahawks and St. Cloud Norsemen amongst biggest risers, and multiple teams see movement in this week’s rankings
February 22, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Levente NAHL.JPG
NAHL
Hungarian forward Levente Keresztes enjoying successful third season with New Jersey Titans
Third-year forward grows comfortable on and off the ice in New Jersey
February 17, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine