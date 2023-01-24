NAHL Notebook: Luke Levandowski stays hot, Wilderness win at the buzzer and Warriors keep streak alive

It's been another busy week in the North American Hockey League and the standings are starting to take shape heading down the stretch. Let's get caught up on what you may have missed.

Stars of the Week announced

Central: Calvin Hanson, F, Bismarck Bobcats

The Hallock, MInnesota, native registered six points (4-2-6) and was a +6 over Bismarck’s three games this past weekend. Hanson netted a pair of goals and added an assist in a 10-4 win on Saturday and now ranks third on Bismarck’s roster with 29 points.

The Bobcats took eight of a possible nine points from Aberdeen on the weekend and have points in six of their last 10 games (4-4-1-1).

“Calvin has been a huge part of this team's success lately. He's playing the game the right way and his speed and willingness to go to the hard areas is the reason he’s getting rewarded for it,” said Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie.

East: Michael Young, F, New Jersey Titans

Young brought his season point total to 40 (15-25-40) with four points in a weekend sweep of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. Young had a goal and two assists on Saturday and his 40 points are the most on New Jersey’s roster.

“Michael continues to perform at an extremely high, consistent level. His game has taken off to another level and we couldn’t be happier for him or our team,” said New Jersey head coach Craig Doremus.

Young will play in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in two weeks in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Midwest: Luke Levandowski, F, Wisconsin Windigo

Another Minnesota native, Levandowski (Rosemount) scored five goals in a weekend sweep at Fairbanks. Levandowski netted a pair of goals on both Thursday and Saturday and the Wisconsin commit has a team-leading 29 points (18-11-29) in 24 games.

“Luke shows up in big games and moments and continues to prove he is one of the most dynamic players in this league,” said Windigo head coach Blake Hietala. “Getting a sweep in Fairbanks is a hard thing to do but he was great all weekend and helped lead us to three big wins.”

Wisconsin has now won seven straight and has points in nine of its last 10 games. Levandowski is also currently riding a six-game point streak.

South: Gergely Orosz, G, Odessa Jackalopes

Orosz turned aside 105 of the 109 shots fired his way and won two of his three starts last week. The Hungary native suffered a 2-1 loss to Lone Star last Monday but responded with wins on Friday and Saturday. Orosz made 44 saves in Friday’s win and also went a perfect 3-for-3 in the shootout.

“Greg has been fantastic for us all season and he gives us a chance to win every night,” said Jackalopes head coach Scott Deur. “He competes at a high level that makes him have success. He’s dedicated to his craft and is a leader on this team.”

The Alaska-Anchorage commit is now 14-10-0 this season with a 2.57 goals against average and a .931 save percentage

Warriors keep streak alive

Although the Windigo have the league’s longest win streak at seven games, the Oklahoma Warriors are right on their tail. Oklahoma defeated El Paso in overtime Saturday night, 3-2, to extend its win streak to six.

The Warriors are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 and trail South Division-leading Lone Star by just one point.

Wilderness beat the buzzer

In a wild finish in Chippewa Falls, Minnesota forward Kevin Marx Noren scored with less than a second left Friday night to give the Wilderness a 4-3 win over the Steel.

The Wilderness won both of their games this past weekend and also trail Fairbanks by just one point in the Midwest Division.

Longhi stays hot

Minot forward Hunter Longhi is currently riding a 15-game point streak, the longest streak in the NAHL this season. Longhi, an AIC commit, has six points (2-4-6) over his past three games. The Illinois native is tied for second in the NAHL with 45 points (14-31-45) in 36 games this season.