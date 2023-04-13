Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend

Five teams battle for three spots in the Central Division, Amarillo looks to grab final spot in the south and start of April features nine college commitments

Jake LaRusso.jpg
Jake LaRusso leads the Northeast Generals with 30 goals in 55 games. LaRusso announced his commitment to Stonehill University earlier this week.
Contributed / NAHL / Patrick Garriepy
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:42 PM

Jordan McAlpine takes a look around the NAHL and some of the top stories heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Four playoff spots remain up for grabs heading into final weekend

It’s going to be a photo finish in the Central Division as second and sixth place are separated by just five points. Austin is the only team in the division with a playoff spot clinched, putting three playoff spots on the line this weekend.

St. Cloud is currently second in the division with 65 points, three points up on Minot, North Iowa and Aberdeen. Bismarck is sixth with 60. Minot will play a pair of games at Austin this weekend while North Iowa will play at Bismarck and St. Cloud will play at Aberdeen. The Norsemen can clinch with just one point.

The final playoff spot is also up for grabs in the South Division between Amarillo, New Mexico and Odessa. Amarillo currently has the inside track with 67 points but New Mexico and Odessa are just one and four points behind respectively.

To add further intrigue, Amarillo will play a pair of games at Odessa this weekend while New Mexico gets league-leading Oklahoma.

Wisconsin Windigo clinch Midwest Division title, Maryland Black Bears claim East Division

The Wisconsin Windigo have hit their stride over the last month and with 77 points, Wisconsin has clinched the Midwest Division. Wisconsin shutout division rival Minnesota last Thursday, which officially clinched the top seed. The Windigo are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10.

“We’re still trying to take it one game at a time. We’re not looking too far ahead and that’s our focus,” forward Luke Levandowski told The Rink Live last week. “But I think now it’s about building on the things that have given us success throughout the season.”

IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
Luke Levandowski is enjoying the most productive season of his junior career and leads the NAHL's Wisconsin Windigo with 22 goals
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

The Windigo weren’t the only team to clinch a division, however, as Maryland did the same out east. The Black Bears (82 points) hold a four-point edge over New Jersey and Maryland’s 39 wins are the second-most in the NAHL.

Brown Bears, Nordiques and Steel clinch playoff spots

Three teams punched their playoff ticket last weekend as Kenai River, Maine and Chippewa are all playoff-bound.

The Nordiques and Steel both clinched Saturday night and Maine did it in dramatic fashion with an overtime win. Oliver Genest scored twice in the win, including the OT game-winner.

Chippewa is currently third in the Midwest Division with 66 points, which is tied with Kenai River – who clinched on Friday. Both teams have a pair of home games this weekend but Chippewa holds the tie-breaker in the standings.

Maine is locked into third in the East Division with 67 points. The Nordiques will open the playoffs at New Jersey.

NAHL announces Robertson Cup format

The NAHL officially announced the Robertson Cup Playoff format and schedule this week, which culminates with the Robertson Cup Championship May 19-23 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota.

The first round (Division semifinals) will begin no earlier than April 20 and feature a best-of-five series between the No. 1 and No. 4, and No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in each division. The Division Finals, which will also be a best-of-five series, will begin no earlier than May 4 and be completed by May 14. Teams will reseed after each round and the higher seed will host.

The four division series winners will then meet in Blaine beginning May 19. Teams will be seeded based on their regular-season finish and will meet in a three-game series (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3).

The two winners will face off in a winner-take-all championship game on Tues. May 23.

Pair of Steel named March Stars of the Month

Chippewa took home two of the three March Stars of the Month honors in forward Sam Rice and goaltender Adam Gajan. Gajan went 6-0-2 in the month with a .930 save percentage and 2.06 GAA. He’s 19-11-0-1 on the season with a .917 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.

Rice recorded 16 points (6-10-16) during the month and was also a plus-8. He currently leads the Steel in scoring with 58 points through 57 games. Both are a big reason why the Steel are playoff-bound.

“Adam has had an incredible year,” Chippewa head coach Casey Mignone said. “He exploded onto the scene at the NAHL Showcase and hasn’t looked back. Seeing him back in a Chippewa Steel jersey, playing at such a high level is so exciting and incredible for our organization and our staff. He’s an outstanding goaltender and an even better person.”

“We are so proud and excited for Sam,” Mignone added. “The consistency in his game night after night has made this such a special season. For a first-year junior player to do what he has done offensively is truly outstanding. We cannot wait to see him continue to elevate his game as the stakes get higher.”

Commitment watch

Nine NAHL players have announced their college commitments so far in the month of April.

  • Jeremiah Konkel, F, St. Cloud – Bethel University (Division III)
  • Anthony Galante, F, Johnstown – Stonehill University
  • Brendan Finn, F, Odessa – Trine University (Division III)
  • Rihards Simanovics, D, Amarillo – Miami University
  • Jake LaRusso, F, Northeast – Stonehill University
  • J.J. Grainda, F, Chippewa – Stonehill University
  • Noah Marino, D, Odessa – Trine University (Division III)
  • Carsen Stokes, G, New Mexico – Northern Michigan
  • Quinn Kennedy, F, Danbury – Connecticut College (Division III)

Ice Chips

  • Cam Robichaud has been hired as the first head coach in New Hampshire Mountain Kings franchise history. New Hampshire will begin play next season.
  • Fairbanks and head coach Dave Allison parted ways earlier this month. Fairbanks general manager Rob Proffitt took over behind the bench for Fairbanks’ final two games.
    Fairbanks Ice Dogs.jpg
    NAHL
    Fairbanks Ice Dogs and head coach Dave Allison agree to part ways
    Allison finishes his coaching tenure with a 41-33-7-2 record and 2-3 mark in the playoffs
    April 05, 2023 01:14 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Wisconsin defenseman Axel Begley (Midwest Division), Philadelphia goaltender Jakub Krbecek (East Division), Aberdeen goaltender Cole Moore (Central Division) and Amarillo goaltender Connor McDonough (South Division) were named this week’s NAHL Stars of the Week.
  • The Rochester Jr. Americans, who will join the NAHL next season, have tendered two players this week — forward Clay O’Donnell and defenseman Brian Grant.
  • The NA3HL — a feeder league to the NAHL — announced a new team will join the league next season in Tomah, Wisconsin. The New Ulm Steel will relocate to Tomah and become the Wisconsin Woodsmen. The Woodsmen will play their home games at Tomah Ice Center.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
