Junior and Prospects NAHL

NAHL announces new standalone streaming service

The NA3HL and NAPHL will also be included in the new package. The league formerly partnered with HockeyTV.

20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_028.jpg
Oklahoma defenseman Owen Baumgartner (26) celebrates Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after winning the NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 6:21 PM

DALLAS — The NAHL on Monday, July 17 announced that it is taking its streaming service into its own hands. Along with the NA3HL and NAPHL, the league will launch NAHLTV as its own destination for games and other exclusive content beginning this upcoming season.

Besides live games — which includes all preseason, regular season, playoff, NAHL Showcase, top prospects, all-star and special-event games in all three leagues — NAHLTV will also host the 2024 NAHL and NA3HL Drafts.

Formerly, the league partnered with HockeyTV for its streaming services.

“We’re excited to finally launch NAHLTV as the new and exclusive home of all streaming content,” said NAHL commissioner and president Mark Frankenfeld said in a news release.

Frankenfeld said launching its own platform is an important step in growing the NAHL brand and showcasing its players to fans, families and scouts.

The platform will feature on-demand viewing and other exclusive league content.

The league said it will release subscription and pricing plans in August.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
