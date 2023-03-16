NAHL announces New Hampshire Mountain Kings as latest expansion team

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The NAHL has announced another expansion team for the 2023-24 season. The New Hampshire Mountain Kings, based out of Hooksett, become the third club set to join the league next season.

“Our ownership group is ecstatic with this announcement,” said New Hampshire managing partner Chris Brown. “We have been working tirelessly to get to this point and are excited to do the work necessary to get the Mountain Kings on the ice this fall.”

New Hampshire joins the Colorado Grit and Rochester Jr. Americans as teams set to debut next fall, bringing the NAHL to 32 teams. The Mountain Kings will slot into the East Division and play their home games at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.

The two-sheet facility can hold up to 1,500 fans, making it an ideal fit for the NAHL. There’s also a $2 million renovation planned for the arena this year, which includes locker room upgrade and training facility improvements for the NAHL club.

Breaking News: #NAHL team in Hooksett, New Hampshire approved for the 2023-24 season as the New Hampshire Mountain Kings (@NH_mtnkings) will take to the ice in the East Division. https://t.co/CLsz7TSMO8 pic.twitter.com/5kgn4Lhd14 — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) March 16, 2023

The East Division, which will now feature nine teams, has been one of the league’s most successful divisions this season and is home to the defending Robertson Cup champions — New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Mountain Kings will expand the NAHL footprint into New Hampshire.

"We are delighted to see the continued growth of the North American Hockey League in the Northeast with the addition of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings,” said NAHL commissioner and president Mark Frankenfeld. “The Northeast continues to grow and succeed due to very capable and committed ownership that provides opportunities for players to develop and perform in front of the many NCAA programs in the surrounding geography.

“We are excited to see the program launch and hit the ice in the upcoming season.”