Murnieks scores twice in St. Cloud Norsemen's win over Minot Minotauros

The St. Cloud Norsemen defeated the visiting Minot Minotauros 4-2 on Saturday.

February 18, 2023 10:05 PM

The hosting Norsemen started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Anthony Ruklic scoring in the first minute, assisted by Nik Hong and Tyler Dysart .

The Minotauros' Cameron Boche tied the game in the middle of the first period, assisted by Adam Mahler and Joe Blackley .

The Norsemen took the lead early into the second period when Daniels Murnieks found the back of the net, assisted by Elmeri Hallfors and Hunter Hanson .

Daniels Murnieks then tallied a goal as he scored again, in the second period, making the score 3-1. Briggs Orr and Severi Sulonen assisted.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Kade Peterson netted one, assisted by Anthony Ruklic and Andrew Clarke .

Hunter Longhi narrowed the gap to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Braden Fischer and Trevor Stachowiak .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Norsemen hosting the Bruins at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena, and the Minotauros playing the Bobcats at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.

