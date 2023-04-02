Morse scores twice in Shreveport Mudbugs' win over Oklahoma Warriors

The Shreveport Mudbugs beat the hosting Oklahoma Warriors 5-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Mudbugs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Drake Morse . Ryan Burke and Jaden Goldie assisted.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Drake Morse found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Ryan Burke.

Jaden Goldie then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Ryan Burke assisted.

The Warriors made it 3-1 with a goal from William Ahlrik .

Niklas Miller increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Logan Gotinsky .

Joey Delgreco narrowed the gap to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Drew Sutton and Garrett Horsager .

Brent Litchard increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Warriors will host the Rhinos at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre, and the Mudbugs will visit the IceRays at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.