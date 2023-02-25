Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Morrissey scores 2 in Austin Bruins' win over St. Cloud Norsemen

The Austin Bruins won against the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 3-2 on Friday.

February 24, 2023 10:14 PM

The Austin Bruins won against the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 3-2 on Friday.

Austin's Gavin Morrissey scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Bruins took the lead when Gavin Morrissey scored assisted by Ocean Wallace and Ethan Lindahl .

Damon Furuseth increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Austin Salani and Connor Beckwith.

Kade Peterson narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Thomas and Blake Perbix .

The Norsemen tied the score 2-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kade Peterson, assisted by Blake Perbix and Duke Kiffin .

Just less than a minute later Gavin Morrissey scored yet again, assisted by James Goffredo and Jackson Rilei , and decided the game.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.

