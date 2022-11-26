Minot Minotauros win at home against Bismarck Bobcats

The Minot Minotauros won when they visited the Bismarck Bobcats on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Minotauros took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hunter Longhi. David Nesburg assisted.

Jan- Kasper Bergman scored early into the second period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and David Nesburg.

Bobcats' Patrick Johnson tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Adam Pietila and Vertti Jantunen assisted.

Midway through, the Minotauros made it 3-1 with a goal from Trevor Stachowiak.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.14 remaining of the third period after a goal from Justin Dauphinais.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 5-2 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chase LaPinta, assisted by Hunter Longhi.

Coming up:

The Bobcats play against Aberdeen on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Minotauros will face Austin on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.