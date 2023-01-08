Minot Minotauros pull ahead in the third to defeat St. Cloud Norsemen

The Minot Minotauros were victorious at home against the St. Cloud Norsemen. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Minot pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-3.

The visiting Norsemen took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nik Hong .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0, after only 35 seconds into the second period when Hunter Hanson netted one, assisted by Kade Peterson .

The Minotauros made it 2-1 with a goal from Bryce Howard .

Midway through, Chase LaPinta scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Longhi , making the score 2-2.

Elmeri Hallfors took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Andrew Clarke and Blake Perbix .

Chase LaPinta tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Justin Dauphinais and Hunter Longhi.

Trevor Stachowiak took the lead one minute later, assisted by Bryce Howard.

Adam Mahler increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Tory Lund and Cameron Boche .

One minute later, Chase LaPinta scored again, assisted by Colby Woogk , securing a 6-3 comeback win for the Minotauros.

Next up:

On Friday, the Minotauros will host the Wings at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena and the Norsemen will play against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.