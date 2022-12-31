Minot Minotauros overcome disadvantage to win
The Minot Minotauros lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Bismarck Bobcats. But the team overcame the odds to win 4-3.
Minot's Bryce Howard scored the game-winning goal.
The Bobcats opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Patrick Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Adam Pietila and Chase Beacom .
Calvin Hanson scored early into the second period, assisted by Evan Hunter and Brandon Reller .
The Minotauros made it 2-1 with a goal from Adam Mahler .
John Emmons tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Cameron Boche and Ben Johnson .
Calvin Hanson took the lead only seconds later.
Chase LaPinta tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by John Emmons and Colby Joseph .
Bryce Howard took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Trevor Stachowiak .
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.