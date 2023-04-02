Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minot Minotauros manage impressive turnaround

The home team Aberdeen Wings were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Minot Minotauros, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

img_500271265_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:10 PM

Minot's Weston Knox scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wings took the lead when Dylan Wegner scored assisted by Devon Carlstrom and Jordan Ronn .

The Minotauros tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Kolby Amici netted one, assisted by Weston Knox and Justin Dauphinais .

Weston Knox took the lead late into the third, assisted by Kolby Amici and Adam Mahler .

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Coming up:

On Friday the Wings will play on the road against the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena, while the Minotauros will face the Bruins home at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

