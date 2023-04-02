Minot Minotauros manage impressive turnaround

The home team Aberdeen Wings were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Minot Minotauros, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

Minot's Weston Knox scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wings took the lead when Dylan Wegner scored assisted by Devon Carlstrom and Jordan Ronn .

The Minotauros tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Kolby Amici netted one, assisted by Weston Knox and Justin Dauphinais .

Weston Knox took the lead late into the third, assisted by Kolby Amici and Adam Mahler .

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Coming up:

On Friday the Wings will play on the road against the Norsemen at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena, while the Minotauros will face the Bruins home at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.