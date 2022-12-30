Minot Minotauros have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Bismarck Bobcats

The game between the Bismarck Bobcats and the hosting Minot Minotauros finished 4-3. Minot's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The Minotauros took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Trevor Stachowiak . Justin Dauphinais and Bryce Howard assisted.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Chase LaPinta scored.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Justin Dauphinais in the first period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and Joe Blackley .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Minotauros led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Landon Fleming narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Adam Pietila .

The Bobcats narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Calvin Hanson netted one, assisted by Brandon Reller .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST, this time in Minot at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.