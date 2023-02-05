Minot Minotauros dig deep in the third to win against Aberdeen Wings

The Aberdeen Wings and the visiting Minot Minotauros were tied going into the third, but Minot pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Minot's Joe Blackley scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Wings started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Michael Casey scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jackson Anderson .

Jack O'hanisain scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Colby Woogk and Weston Knox .

Joe Blackley took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Cameron Boche and Hunter Longhi .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.