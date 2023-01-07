Minot Minotauros beat in overtime the St. Cloud Norsemen

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minot Minotauros come away with the close win over the St. Cloud Norsemen at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Minot's Nick O'hanisain scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Norsemen took the lead when Blake Perbix scored assisted by Daniels Murnieks and Elmeri Hallfors .

Midway through, Nick Sewecke scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Longhi and Chase LaPinta , making the score 1-1.

Kade Peterson took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tyler Dysart and Elmeri Hallfors.

The Minotauros tied the score 2-2 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Chase LaPinta, assisted by Bryce Howard and Nick O'hanisain.

In overtime, it took 56 seconds before Nick O'hanisain scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Bryce Howard and Noah Rupprecht .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. CST, this time in Minot at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.