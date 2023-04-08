Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minot Minotauros beat Austin Bruins in shootout at home

The Minot Minotauros hosted the Austin Bruins in a hard-fought and hotly contested game. After 60 minutes of play with the score still tied, Minot finally sealed the deal in the shootout, winning 3-2.

April 07, 2023 at 10:47 PM

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

