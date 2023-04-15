Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minot Minotauros beat Austin Bruins and continue winning run

The game between the Austin Bruins and the Minot Minotauros on Friday finished 7-3. The result means Minot has five straight wins.

img_500273718_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:14 PM

The game between the Austin Bruins and the Minot Minotauros on Friday finished 7-3. The result means Minot has five straight wins.

The Minotauros took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joe Westlund . Nick O'hanisain and Adam Mahler assisted.

The Minotauros' John Emmons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and Adam Mahler.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Joe Westlund scored again, assisted by Weston Knox .

The Minotauros increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Chase LaPinta late into the first, assisted by Weston Knox and Colby Joseph .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins' Dylan Cook narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Ocean Wallace .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Minotauros.

The Bruins narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Dylan Cook scored, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Walter Zacher .

Hunter Longhi increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Longhi.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jake LaRusso.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend
April 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine