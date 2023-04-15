Minot Minotauros beat Austin Bruins and continue winning run

The game between the Austin Bruins and the Minot Minotauros on Friday finished 7-3. The result means Minot has five straight wins.

The Minotauros took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joe Westlund . Nick O'hanisain and Adam Mahler assisted.

The Minotauros' John Emmons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chase LaPinta and Adam Mahler.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Joe Westlund scored again, assisted by Weston Knox .

The Minotauros increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Chase LaPinta late into the first, assisted by Weston Knox and Colby Joseph .

The Bruins' Dylan Cook narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Ocean Wallace .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Minotauros.

The Bruins narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Dylan Cook scored, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Walter Zacher .

Hunter Longhi increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Longhi.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.