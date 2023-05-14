Minnesota Wilderness win to decide series

The Minnesota Wilderness have secured victory in the series against the Wisconsin Windigo in 3-1 games. The series was decided with a 5-3 win.

The visiting Windigo took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Victor Widlund . Drew Fisher and Zachary Burfoot assisted.

The Wilderness tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Kevin Marx Noren scored, assisted by Michael Quinn and Oliver Stumpel.

The Wilderness took the lead with a goal from Sawyer Scholl late in the first, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Oliver Stumpel.

The Windigo tied the score 2-2 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Frank Jenkins , assisted by Axel Begley and Zachary Burfoot.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Wilderness.

Drew Fisher narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Samuel Jacobs and Cashen Naeve .

The Wilderness increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.36 remaining of the third after a goal from Beau Janzig, assisted by Reid Daavettila and Max Wattvil.