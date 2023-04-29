Minnesota Wilderness win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Minnesota Wilderness have secured victory in the series against the Kenai River Brown Bears in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win in a game that went to overtime.

Minnesota Wilderness' Michael Quinn scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Brown Bears took the lead when Nick Stevens scored assisted by Hayden Walters and Luke Anderson .

The Wilderness made it 1-1 with a goal from Kevin Marx Noren.

The Wilderness took the lead with 9 remaining of the third period after a goal from Michael Quinn, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Sawyer Scholl.