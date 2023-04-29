Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Minnesota Wilderness have secured victory in the series against the Kenai River Brown Bears in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win in a game that went to overtime.

img_500276066_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:46 AM

Minnesota Wilderness' Michael Quinn scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Brown Bears took the lead when Nick Stevens scored assisted by Hayden Walters and Luke Anderson .

The Wilderness made it 1-1 with a goal from Kevin Marx Noren.

The Wilderness took the lead with 9 remaining of the third period after a goal from Michael Quinn, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Sawyer Scholl.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.