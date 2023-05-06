Minnesota Wilderness win first game against Wisconsin Windigo

The Minnesota Wilderness have the upper hand in the series against the Wisconsin Windigo, after winning 1-0 on the road in game one.

Minnesota Wilderness' Beau Janzig scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Beau Janzig scored assisted by Reid Daavettila.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.