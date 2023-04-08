Minnesota Wilderness win at home against Wisconsin Windigo

A close game saw the Minnesota Wilderness just edge out the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

The visiting Windigo took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Benjamin Anderson . Axel Begley and Luke Baker assisted.

The Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren tied the game late into the first, assisted by Beau Janzig and Brian Lonergan.

The Wilderness took the lead early in the second period when Oliver Stumpel scored, assisted by Michael Quinn and Gustav Ozolins.

Sawyer Scholl increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Simon Houge.

Connor Mahony narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Axel Begley and Drew Fisher .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wilderness will host the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and the Windigo will visit the Jr. Bues at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.