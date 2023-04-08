Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness win at home against Wisconsin Windigo

A close game saw the Minnesota Wilderness just edge out the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500272405_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:59 PM

A close game saw the Minnesota Wilderness just edge out the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

The visiting Windigo took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Benjamin Anderson . Axel Begley and Luke Baker assisted.

The Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren tied the game late into the first, assisted by Beau Janzig and Brian Lonergan.

The Wilderness took the lead early in the second period when Oliver Stumpel scored, assisted by Michael Quinn and Gustav Ozolins.

Sawyer Scholl increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Simon Houge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Mahony narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Axel Begley and Drew Fisher .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wilderness will host the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and the Windigo will visit the Jr. Bues at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Gajan.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for April 5: Teams prepare for final push with playoffs right around the corner
April 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine