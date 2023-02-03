Minnesota Wilderness win against Fairbanks Ice Dogs in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Minnesota Wilderness at home against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the game on Thursday. Minnesota Wilderness won in overtime 5-4.

Minnesota Wilderness' Hunter Bulger scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gunnar Thoreson. Kevin Marx Noren and Brian Lonergan assisted.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kevin Marx Noren in the first period.

The Wilderness' Sawyer Scholl increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Kevin Marx Noren and Gunnar Thoreson.

Billy Renfrew scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Julian Recine and Kole Altergott .

The Ice Dogs' Julian Recine narrowed the gap again, assisted by Billy Renfrew and Justin Biraben at 6:26 into the third period.

Charlie Erickson increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Mitch Simmons and Joe Cesario.

Brady Welsch narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later, assisted by Joey Potter and Cameron Ricotta .

The Ice Dogs tied the score 4-4 with 01.03 remaining of the third period after a goal from Domenick Evtimov , assisted by Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine.

Just over two minutes in, Hunter Bulger scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Beau Janzig and Oliver Stumpel.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Wilderness hosting the Windigo at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, and the Ice Dogs playing the Jets at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.