Minnesota Wilderness win again vs. Wisconsin Windigo

The Minnesota Wilderness hold the upper hand against the Wisconsin Windigo, after winning 5-1 at home. Minnesota Wilderness leads the series 2-1 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The hosting Wilderness took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Oliver Stumpel. Kevin Marx Noren and Sawyer Scholl assisted.

The Wilderness made it 2-0 in the middle of the first when Ashton Dahms scored, assisted by Donovan O'Neil and Eddie Shepler.

The Windigo's Benjamin Anderson narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Max Martin and Zachary Burfoot .

The Wilderness scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Michael Quinn increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Max Wattvil and Kevin Marx Noren.

Next games:

The teams play again for Game 4 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.