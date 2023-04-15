Minnesota Wilderness victorious against Chippewa Steel

The Minnesota Wilderness defeated the home-team Chippewa Steel 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Minnesota Wilderness managed to pull out a win.

Minnesota Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Reid Daavettila scored the first goal assisted by Bo Cosman and Max Wattvil.

The Steel made it 1-1 with a goal from J.J. Grainda .

Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 2-1. Bo Cosman assisted.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.