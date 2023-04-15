Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness victorious against Chippewa Steel

The Minnesota Wilderness defeated the home-team Chippewa Steel 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Minnesota Wilderness managed to pull out a win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:28 PM

Minnesota Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Reid Daavettila scored the first goal assisted by Bo Cosman and Max Wattvil.

The Steel made it 1-1 with a goal from J.J. Grainda .

Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 2-1. Bo Cosman assisted.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
