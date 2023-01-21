Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness score twice in the third to beat Chippewa Steel

The Minnesota Wilderness defeated the Chippewa Steel 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Minnesota Wilderness pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:40 PM
Minnesota Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren scored the game-winning goal.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

