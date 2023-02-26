Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness end five-loss run

The game between the Minnesota Wilderness and the Springfield Jr. Blues finished 4-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Minnesota Wilderness after five straight defeats.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:01 PM

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Sawyer Scholl scored.

The Jr. Bues tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Tyler Borgula netted one, assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Nikita Nikora .

Gustav Ozolins took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Michael Quinn and Sawyer Scholl.

Cole Gordon increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third assisted by Eddie Shepler and Reid Daavettila.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 4-1 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Sawyer Scholl, assisted by Gunnar Thoreson.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wilderness will host the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, and the Jr. Bues will visit the Windigo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
