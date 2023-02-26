Minnesota Wilderness end five-loss run

The game between the Minnesota Wilderness and the Springfield Jr. Blues finished 4-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Minnesota Wilderness after five straight defeats.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Sawyer Scholl scored.

The Jr. Bues tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Tyler Borgula netted one, assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Nikita Nikora .

Gustav Ozolins took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Michael Quinn and Sawyer Scholl.

Cole Gordon increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third assisted by Eddie Shepler and Reid Daavettila.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 4-1 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Sawyer Scholl, assisted by Gunnar Thoreson.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wilderness will host the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, and the Jr. Bues will visit the Windigo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.