Minnesota Wilderness dig deep in the third to win against Springfield Jr. Blues

The Springfield Jr. Blues and the visiting Minnesota Wilderness were tied going into the third, but Minnesota Wilderness pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Minnesota Wilderness' Gunnar Thoreson scored the game-winning goal.

The Wilderness started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Calvin Knight scoring in the first period.

The Jr. Bues' Landry Schmuck tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Nikita Nikora .

Gunnar Thoreson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlie Erickson and Kevin Marx Noren.

The Jr. Bues were whistled for three penalties, while the Wilderness received four penalties.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.