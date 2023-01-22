Minnesota Wilderness dig deep in the third to win against Chippewa Steel
The Minnesota Wilderness and the visiting Chippewa Steel were tied going into the third, but Minnesota Wilderness pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.
Minnesota Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Beau Janzig. Brian Lonergan and Kevin Marx Noren assisted.
Matthew Grannan scored early in the second period, assisted by Logan Cleary and Parker Gnos .
Kevin Marx Noren took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlie Erickson and Severi Sulonen.
The Wilderness host the Springfield Jr. Blues in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center. The same day, the Steel will host the Jets at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.