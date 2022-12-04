Minnesota Wilderness beat St. Cloud Norsemen – Johnson scores 2

The Minnesota Wilderness bested the hosting St. Cloud Norsemen 4-1 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Joe Cesario. Michael Quinn and Gustav Ozolins assisted.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Adam Johnson scored, assisted by Donovan O'Neil and Severi Sulonen.

Adam Johnson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gunnar Thoreson and Michael Quinn.

Tyler Dysart narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Daniels Murnieks and Blake Perbix .

The Wilderness increased the lead to 4-1 with seven seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cole Christian, assisted by Cole Gordon and Gunnar Thoreson.

Coming up:

Next up, the Norsemen face Minot at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. The Wilderness take on Chippewa on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.