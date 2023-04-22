Minnesota Wilderness beat Kenai River Brown Bears in first game

The Minnesota Wilderness lead the series against the Kenai River Brown Bears, after a 3-1 win at home in game one.

The Brown Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Finch . Jack Anderson and Bryce Monrean assisted.

The Wilderness' Gunnar Thoreson tied the game late into the first, assisted by Reid Daavettila and Bo Cosman.

The Wilderness made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Reid Daavettila beat the goalie, assisted by Max Wattvil and Bo Cosman.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.07 remaining of the third period after a goal from Kevin Marx Noren, assisted by Sawyer Scholl.

Next up:

The teams play each other again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.