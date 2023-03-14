Minnesota native commits to Maine during impressive season with the New Mexico Ice Wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sully Scholle, a former captain at Chaska (Minn.) High School, has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Maine.

Scholle, a 5-foot-11 forward, is competing at almost a point-per-game pace with 25 goals and 22 assists this season over 49 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League.

A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, the skater grew up in a hockey family where both his father and grandfather played high school hockey at Minnetonka High School. Sully is the middle child of the Scholle's, with both an older and a younger sister.

Sully Scholle celebrates towards the crowd while New Mexico Ice Wolves teammate John Dalton cheers him on. Courtesy of the New Mexico Ice Wolves

When it came time to play high school hockey, Scholle competed in three seasons for Chaska, where he posted 66 points over 69 career games and was also a team captain.

"Dave Snuggerud (former Minnesota captain and NHL-er) was the coach at the time and he basically coached me throughout all the years," he said. "It was just a blast, the guys were always a lot of fun and we were pretty good too."

After his three seasons with the Hawks, Scholle joined the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League. He stuck with the team for about half a year and posted five points in 18 games until he ended up getting cut from the roster in January of 2022.

Things started to look up from there though as the New Mexico Ice Wolves knew that they wanted to bring the forward on board their team in the NAHL. Scholle had previously signed a tender with the squad, so it made sense to head down to Albuquerque and try things out.

Making the switch from the USHL to the NAHL ended up being a pretty positive change for the 19-year-old forward, who started to come up with more and more points and helped propel the Ice Wolves to the Robertson Cup semifinals in 2022.

"With experience, you're only gonna get better," said the Chanhassen native on adapting to the junior hockey level. "The more you play, the more you practice ... you just get used to it and you just get better every game because you're working hard and you're doing the right things."

And now in 2022-23, Scholle is second in total points on the New Mexico squad and is averaging almost a point-per-game. He started to catch eyes of Division I programs after showing that he can be a big offensive weapon out on the ice.

Sully Scholle of the New Mexico Ice Wolves is celebrated by fans after scoring a goal. Courtesy of the New Mexico Ice Wolves

"Everything came pretty quick," the forward said about the college recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to play Division I hockey somewhere. Once teams started reaching out I just felt really grateful and thankful for that opportunity. It just kept growing [the amount of interest from NCAA programs] and Maine reached out and made my decision pretty clear."

Although Scholle hasn't been able to take an official visit yet out to the Black Bears campus, he made his commitment to the program official on March 5, 2023.

Competing in the Hockey East conference, the Maine fan base, and the coaching staff were all big selling points as to why the Minnesota native settling on the program. The university is located in Orono, which is just outside of Bangor - the third largest city in the state. Although Scholle has never visited Maine, he has heard that it has a similar feel to Minnesota.

🚨 COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨 Congrats to forward Sully Scholle on his commitment to play NCAA D1 hockey at the University of Maine! #HowlAsOne pic.twitter.com/x6tqa2dw3E — New Mexico Ice Wolves (@NMIceWolves) March 6, 2023

The 5-foot-11 forward is having a successful season with the Ice Wolves this year as their second-highest points producer on the team. The squad is currently sitting at fourth place in the NAHL South Division, only four points back of third.

"We have a lot of guys that know what it takes to make a good run at the Robertson Cup and get there, I think we're only getting better from here and we're gonna make a good push this year and everyone's excited for it," said the 19-year-old on the team's goals in 2023.

Scholle's biggest asset on the ice is, obviously, contributing points on the scoresheet, but he also prides himself on being hard to play against and being someone who can win battles.

Now that the Minnesota native is committed to a Division I program, he will have to wait and see if he is heading to Maine for this upcoming season or not. He has one more year of junior eligibility left so it is up in the air as of now if he will join the Black Bear program this upcoming season in 2023 or in the fall of 2024.