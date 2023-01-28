Mikko Liukkonen unstoppable as Oklahoma Warriors beat Corpus Christi IceRays

The Oklahoma Warriors beat the Corpus Christi IceRays at home 9-1. Mikko Liukkonen stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

William Ahlrik , Rylan Brady , Joey Delgreco and Hunter Jones scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Nils Forselius scored for Corpus Christi.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mikko Liukkonen. Owen Carlile and Brendan Williams assisted.

The IceRays' Nils Forselius tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Logan Neilson and Simon Becar .

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors increased the lead to 8-1 within the first minute when William Ahlrik found the back of the net again, assisted by Therien Thiesing and Malte Hasselgren .

The Warriors increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period when Mikko Liukkonen beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Adam Smith and William Ahlrik. That left the final score at 9-1.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Warriors.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.