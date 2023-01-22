Michael Kadlecik and Ryan Kelly score goals as Odessa Jackalopes turn game around vs. Shreveport Mudbugs

Before the last period the Shreveport Mudbugs held the lead 0-0, but the Odessa Jackalopes turned the tables and won. The game ended 1-2.

Odessa's Ryan Kelly scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Mudbugs took the lead when Niklas Miller scored assisted by Logan Gotinsky and Alex Park .

The Jackalopes tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Michael Kadlecik beat the goalie, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and John Christen .

The Jackalopes took the lead with 52 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan Kelly, assisted by Ryan Mansfield .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Mudbugs will host the Brahmas at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum, and the Jackalopes will visit the Ice Wolves at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.