Mason Mara and Dhillon Wilde won the game for Lone Star Brahmas against Odessa Jackalopes
The home-team Lone Star Brahmas got a single-goal win the Odessa Jackalopes. The team won 2-1 on Monday.
Lone Star's Mason Mara scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Jackalopes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Adam Armijo . Ryan Mansfield and Jackson Hay assisted.
The Brahmas tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Dhillon Wilde netted one, assisted by Johan Rosenquist and Ryan Prewitt .
The Brahmas made it 2-1 halfway through when Mason Mara scored, assisted by Ryan Prewitt and Matthew Macdonald . With that, Mara completed the Lone Star Brahmas' comeback.
Next up:
The Brahmas host the Corpus Christi IceRays in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The same day, the Jackalopes will host the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.