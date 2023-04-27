Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maryland Black Bears win to decide series

The Maryland Black Bears have secured victory in the series against the Northeast Generals in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 3-1 win.

img_500275814_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:45 PM

The Maryland Black Bears have secured victory in the series against the Northeast Generals in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 3-1 win.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Westling . Brayden Stannard assisted.

Jared Scott scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick Ramm and Jacob Kaminski .

Black Bears' Gabriel Westling tallied a goal as he scored again, with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Branden Piku and Samuel Stitz assisted.

Christian Catalano made it 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brad McNeil and Trey Scott .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.