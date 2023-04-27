Maryland Black Bears win to decide series

The Maryland Black Bears have secured victory in the series against the Northeast Generals in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 3-1 win.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Westling . Brayden Stannard assisted.

Jared Scott scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick Ramm and Jacob Kaminski .

Black Bears' Gabriel Westling tallied a goal as he scored again, with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Branden Piku and Samuel Stitz assisted.

Christian Catalano made it 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brad McNeil and Trey Scott .