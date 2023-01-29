Maryland Black Bears win 5-3 at home against Northeast Generals

The Maryland Black Bears won at home on Saturday, handing the Northeast Generals a defeat 5-3.

The Black Bears took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Sean Kilcullen . Christian Catalano and Trey Scott assisted.

The Generals tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Paul Minnehan scored, assisted by Nick Recupero .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Black Bears led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-3 with 16 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kaleb Tiessen , assisted by William Hakansson .

Coming up:

The Black Bears host Maine on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. The Generals will face Maine on Monday at 12:30 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.