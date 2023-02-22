Maryland Black Bears win 5-2 on the road against Philadelphia Rebels

The Maryland Black Bears won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Philadelphia Rebels a defeat 5-2.

The visiting Black Bears started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Gunnar VanDamme scoring in the first period, assisted by Brad McNeil and Sean Kilcullen .

Brayden Stannard scored early in the second period, assisted by Samuel Stitz and Kaleb Tiessen .

Rebels' Tyler Stern tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. David Deputy and Connor Sedlak assisted.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 3-1, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Kareem El Bashir beat the goalie, assisted by Trey Scott and Jesse Horacek .

Connor Sedlak narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by David Deputy and Luke DeVries .

Luke Van Why increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Branden Piku and Sean Kilcullen.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-2 with 31 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Christian Catalano , assisted by Brayden Stannard and Luke Van Why.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.