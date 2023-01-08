Maryland Black Bears score twice in the third to beat Maine Nordiques

The Maryland Black Bears defeated the Maine Nordiques 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Maryland pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Maryland's Christian Catalano scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Laurent Trepanier . Brendan Kimball assisted.

The Black Bears tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Christian Catalano netted one, assisted by Brayden Stannard and Kaleb Tiessen .

The Black Bears made it 2-1 late when Kal Essenmacher found the back of the net, assisted by Brad McNeil and Sean Kilcullen .

Nordiques' Jonny Meiers tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2.

The Nordiques took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Brendan Gibbons .

Hunter ramos tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Adam Schankula and Brayden Stannard.

Christian Catalano took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Trayce Johnson and Gunnar VanDamme .

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Black Bears hosting the Hat Tricks at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena, and the Nordiques playing the Tomahawks at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.