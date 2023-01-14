Maryland Black Bears pull ahead in the third to defeat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Maryland Black Bears were victorious on the road against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Maryland pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Maryland's Brad McNeil scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Hat Tricks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chase Sandhu . Andrew Eberling and Ryan Johnson assisted.

The Hat Tricks increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first when Griffin Zaske scored.

The Black Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Christian Catalano found the back of the net.

The Black Bears made it 2-2 with a goal from Kal Essenmacher .

Brad McNeil took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Adam Schankula and Gunnar VanDamme .

The Hat Tricks were whistled for eight penalties, while the Black Bears received five penalties.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.