Maryland Black Bears have ended their losing streak after 4-5 vs. Philadelphia Rebels

The game between the Philadelphia Rebels and the hosting Maryland Black Bears finished 5-4 in overtime. Maryland's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

Maryland's Branden Piku scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Hamstad . David Deputy and Charles Panchisin assisted.

The Black Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brad McNeil in the first period, assisted by Dimitry Kebreau and Branden Piku.

The Rebels took the lead halfway through the first when Charles Panchisin scored, assisted by David Deputy and Max Hamstad.

The Black Bears' Branden Piku tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by hunter ramos and Luke Van Why .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-2, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Max Hamstad netted one yet again, assisted by David Deputy and Charles Panchisin.

Brayden Stannard narrowed the gap to 4-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Adam Schankula and Gunnar VanDamme .

Gunnar VanDamme tied the game 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Branden Piku and Brad McNeil. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:21 before Branden Piku scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Dimitry Kebreau and Luke Van Why.

Next games:

The Black Bears play Maine away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee. The Rebels will face Danbury at home on Monday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.