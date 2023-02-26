Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maryland Black Bears got a shutout against Philadelphia Rebels

img_500260509_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Maryland Black Bears picked up a decisive home win against the Philadelphia Rebels. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Christian Catalano . Hunter ramos and Brad McNeil assisted.

Samuel Stitz increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Dimitry Kebreau and Kareem El Bashir .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Luke Van Why who increased the Black Bears' lead, assisted by Sean Kilcullen and Brad McNeil, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Black Bears travel to Northeast on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village. The Rebels will face New Jersey on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
