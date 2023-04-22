Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maryland Black Bears beat Northeast Generals in first game

The Maryland Black Bears lead the series against the Northeast Generals, after a 8-2 win at home in game one.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:05 PM

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gunnar VanDamme . Brayden Stannard and Dimitry Kebreau assisted.

The Generals tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Joseph Schubert scored, assisted by David Andreychuk and Paul Minnehan .

The Black Bears' Samuel Stitz took the lead late into the first, assisted by Sean Kilcullen and Brad McNeil .

The Black Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Dimitry Kebreau scored, assisted by Brayden Stannard and Riley Ruh .

Brad McNeil increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by hunter ramos and Sean Kilcullen.

Hunter ramos increased the lead to 7-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Kaleb Tiessen and Brad McNeil.

Brayden Stannard increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Branden Piku and Samuel Stitz.

The Generals narrowed the gap to 8-2 with 01.52 remaining of the third after a goal from Paul Minnehan, assisted by Jacob Kaminski and David Andreychuk.

Next games:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
