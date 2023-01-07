Maryland Black Bears beat Maine Nordiques – Schankula scores 2

The Maryland Black Bears defeated the visiting Maine Nordiques 6-2 on Friday.

The hosting Black Bears opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Samuel Stitz scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Christian Catalano and Trayce Johnson .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Black Bears led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Brad McNeil increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Branden Piku and Riley Ruh .

Alexey Yarmulnik narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by John-Paul Steele .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 6-2 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Schankula , assisted by Branden Piku and Kaleb Tiessen .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.