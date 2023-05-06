Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maryland Black Bears beat Maine Nordiques in first game

The Maryland Black Bears lead the series against the Maine Nordiques, after a 4-2 win at home in game one.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:22 PM

The Nordiques took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Bernardo . Anthony Achille and Patrick Schmiedlin assisted.

The Black Bears' Kareem El Bashir tied it up late in the first, assisted by Adam Schankula and Kaleb Tiessen .

The Black Bears took the lead early in the second period when Branden Piku beat the goalie, assisted by Brayden Stannard and Gabriel Westling .

Midway through, Brendan Gibbons scored a goal, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Henrik Hallberg , making the score 2-2.

The Black Bears made it 3-2 with a goal from Dimitry Kebreau .

Gunnar VanDamme made it 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Gabriel Westling and Branden Piku.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.