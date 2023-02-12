Maryland Black Bears beat in overtime the Maine Nordiques

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Maryland Black Bears come away with the close win over the Maine Nordiques at home on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

Maryland's Luke Van Why scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Nordiques.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Nordiques led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Black Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Luke Van Why, assisted by Branden Piku and Samuel Stitz at 5:42 into the third period.

The Black Bears narrowed the gap again in the third period when Luke Van Why netted one, assisted by hunter ramos and Adam Schankula .

Kaleb Tiessen tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Samuel Stitz and Luke Van Why. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Luke Van Why scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Christian Catalano and Brad McNeil .

Coming up:

The Nordiques play against Northeast on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena. The Black Bears will face Johnstown on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.